Rafferty Asset Management Holding In Immunomedics (IMMU) Was Lifted; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cohen Lawrence B Has Lowered Its Holding

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99M shares traded or 70.66% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 96,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 400,010 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 303,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 6.22 million shares traded or 203.25% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 96,301 shares to 573,495 shares, valued at $64.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,620 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IMMU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 155.91 million shares or 2.56% less from 160.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 12.68 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 514,276 shares. Consonance Management LP holds 0.14% or 145,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 28,415 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 50,342 shares stake. First Light Asset Management invested in 2.36% or 1.22M shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Art Advsr Lc holds 41,802 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 97,000 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 547,817 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 83,334 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). State Street Corporation reported 8.18 million shares. Prudential Financial reported 69,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 242,528 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. $11.33M worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Monday, May 13.