Rafferty Asset Management Has Raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 390% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc acquired 2,457 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 3,087 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 630 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $47.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 14.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 53,691 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 436,953 shares with $17.90M value, up from 383,262 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $206.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.47M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 73,121 shares to 164,734 valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EWW) stake by 16,655 shares and now owns 75,930 shares. D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 2 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 530 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 14,948 shares. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 50 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia owns 4,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 1,295 shares. 1,011 were reported by Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Spears Abacus Ltd invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Capital Ww Invsts has invested 0.46% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 64,114 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser reported 26,692 shares stake. Cwm owns 320 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.45% or 3,404 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 4,950 shares to 73,958 valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 5,349 shares and now owns 46,645 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.