Rafferty Asset Management Has Raised Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position By $983,400; 1 Analysts Bullish Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 40.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 3,278 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 11,284 shares with $3.39 million value, up from 8,006 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $104.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $368.94. About 1.33M shares traded or 10.52% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year

Among 2 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. See Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $63.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $71.5000 64.5000

18/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $62 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $64 Maintain

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Math Shows IVOV Can Go To $136 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 453,102 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 273,344 were reported by Prudential Financial. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). The California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.13% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Comerica Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Oppenheimer has 6,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd holds 3,839 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 91,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Lbj Family Wealth Advsrs holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 23,693 shares. Davis Prns Limited Liability owns 0.93% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 200,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 16,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Quantitative Investment Lc invested in 0.13% or 42,067 shares.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 8.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity. The insider CARGILL C KEITH bought $176,490.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Mgmt Inc holds 1.9% or 5,580 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 27,564 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,339 shares. Founders Capital Management Lc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 17,258 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 939 shares. Advisors Ok has 7,821 shares. Hallmark Management stated it has 0.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.73% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ccm Advisers holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 30,528 shares. Torray Lc owns 5,715 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru holds 1,294 shares. Accredited Invsts invested in 0.05% or 887 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.4% stake. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Triumph Sensors Provide Feeling Of Flight For Remote Operators – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) stake by 104,115 shares to 344,203 valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EWW) stake by 16,655 shares and now owns 75,930 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) was reduced too.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. Another trade for 1,354 shares valued at $509,534 was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR. On Monday, February 25 GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 750 shares.