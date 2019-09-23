Rafferty Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Ventas (VTR) as Market Valuation Rose; Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) by $522,644

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 22,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 12.66 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Ionic Security Calls Facebook Data Controversy a Privacy Problem (Video); 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 09/03/2018 – Facebook now has music licensing deals with all three major labels. Via @verge:; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 9,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 72,683 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, down from 82,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.65M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 58,700 shares to 115,662 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 193,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.32 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares to 1,898 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.