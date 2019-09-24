Rafferty Asset Management Has Lowered By $1.17 Million Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake; Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) Shorts Up By 2.39%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc (NASDAQ:AEZS) had an increase of 2.39% in short interest. AEZS’s SI was 450,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.39% from 440,200 shares previously. With 167,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Aeterna Zentaris Inc (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s short sellers to cover AEZS’s short positions. The SI to Aeterna Zentaris Inc’s float is 4.56%. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.0273 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2327. About 130,403 shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has risen 38.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AEZS News: 08/05/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS NAMES JAMES CLAVIJO AS CFO; 05/03/2018 Aeterna Zentaris Appoints James Clavijo as Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS – APPOINTMENT OF JAMES CLAVIJO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 07/05/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 1Q EPS 87c; 07/05/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 1Q Net $14.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aeterna Zentaris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEZS); 07/05/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS INC AEZS.TO – QTRLY SHR $0.87; 28/03/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 28/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS- EXPECT EXISTING CASH BALANCES WILL PROVIDE WITH ADEQUATE FUNDS TO SUPPORT CURRENT OPERATING PLAN FOR AT LEAST NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 14.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 23,950 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 140,871 shares with $6.92M value, down from 164,821 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $39.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 1.19M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company has market cap of $20.48 million. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology.

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 0.87% above currents $51.72 stock price. BB\u0026T had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.23M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

