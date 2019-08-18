Rafferty Asset Management Has Lifted Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $484,025; Stock Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 5,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 36,367 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 634,918 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.