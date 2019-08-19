Rafferty Asset Management Has Lifted Position in W & T Offshore (WTI) as Shares Declined; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Valuation Declined, Holder Profund Advisors Has Cut Position by $851,271

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 6,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 37,627 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.10 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.52-EPS $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Specialised Therapeutics Asia Initiates Early Access Program For Neratinib; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON LILLY, INCYTE’S BARCITINIB; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 518.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 140,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 167,806 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 27,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $658.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.72% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $4.685. About 967,802 shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP 14 DRILLING PROJECTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 15/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1.50 TO $6.00; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – UPON INVESTOR GROUP ACHIEVING CERTAIN RETURN THRESHOLDS, W&T’S SHARE OF WELL NET REVENUE INCREASES TO 38.4%

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lilly (LLY) Announces Positive Results for Emgality from CONQUER Study in Patients who Failed Previous Migraine Preventive Treatments – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F has 0.15% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ing Groep Nv invested in 182,500 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc reported 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.28% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 3.81 million are owned by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Jennison Associates Lc owns 3.65M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability owns 9,298 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clark Cap Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,823 shares. Piedmont Investment reported 73,057 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Avalon Advsrs Lc reported 123,936 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Accredited reported 2,913 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,568 shares. Whitnell Communications stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $103.40 million activity. Shares for $25.35 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Thursday, February 28.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,686 shares to 50,237 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 10,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity. KATZ STUART B had bought 10,000 shares worth $51,000 on Tuesday, May 7. Ghauri Shahid had bought 6,000 shares worth $24,600. BOULET VIRGINIA bought $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Friday, June 7. $65,070 worth of stock was bought by Stanley B Frank on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “W&T Offshore Announces Acquisition of Producing Properties in the Gulf of Mexico – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “W&T Offshore to Participate in EnerCom’s ‘The Oil and Gas Conference’ 2019 in Denver – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capitalize On Helmerich & Payne’s 7% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W&T Offshore: Low Decline Asset Base Makes This One A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 77,151 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 206,383 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 76,870 shares. 16,600 were accumulated by Ellington Management Grp Llc. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co stated it has 284,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Commerce reported 1.10 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc accumulated 22,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Llc reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 364,148 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Sandler Capital Management stated it has 0.04% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Envestnet Asset reported 36,831 shares. Caprock stated it has 12,500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 271,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 9,244 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 62,820 shares to 56,962 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 465,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).