Rafferty Asset Management Has Lifted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; CODEBASE VENTURES ORDINARY SHARES (BKLLF) Sellers Decreased By 33.53% Their Shorts

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 108.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 39,030 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 74,905 shares with $4.04 million value, up from 35,875 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $227.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 21.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner

CODEBASE VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BKLLF) had a decrease of 33.53% in short interest. BKLLF’s SI was 33,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 33.53% from 50,100 shares previously. With 121,800 avg volume, 0 days are for CODEBASE VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BKLLF)’s short sellers to cover BKLLF’s short positions. The stock increased 21.09% or $0.0058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0333. About 168,221 shares traded or 188.29% up from the average. Codebase Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKLLF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lvw Ltd invested in 1.18% or 82,057 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 20,732 shares to 29,892 valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 11,428 shares and now owns 48,858 shares. Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) was reduced too.