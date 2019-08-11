Rafferty Asset Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake By $762,272; Neuberger Berman Group Increased Its Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Position

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) stake by 212.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 61,695 shares as Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)’s stock rose 7.56%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 90,686 shares with $9.45 million value, up from 28,991 last quarter. Columbia Sportswear Co now has $6.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $99.9. About 168,975 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 38.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 4,592 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 16,608 shares with $2.77 million value, up from 12,016 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $535.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Be Probed by FTC for Use of Personal Data; 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg’s Personal Data Sold to Cambridge; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data transparency; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Welch: Welch Grills Facebook CEO on Privacy Protection; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 14/03/2018 – Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Ex-Employee Tells U.K. Lawmakers Data Warnings Ignored

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 14,773 shares to 65,115 valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 2,869 shares and now owns 16,144 shares. Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Investment Management Com accumulated 25,515 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc reported 5,229 shares stake. Mirador Prtnrs LP reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 79,733 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Lc invested in 0.52% or 340,960 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 606,993 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com holds 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,479 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.94% or 686,725 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 796,174 shares. 14,000 were reported by Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Company. Convergence Prtnrs Llc invested in 4,978 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 4,461 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intact Investment invested in 0.04% or 7,200 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $811,596 activity. Shares for $811,596 were sold by GEORGE EDWARD S. Shares for $2.16M were sold by Boyle Joseph P on Tuesday, February 12.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Qiagen N.V. stake by 12,654 shares to 1.46 million valued at $59.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wellcare Healthcare Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 27,484 shares and now owns 58,451 shares. Changyou.Com Adr Reptg Ltd Class (NASDAQ:CYOU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,069 were reported by Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 47,441 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 8 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Prudential Public Lc has invested 0.02% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Co holds 5,949 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Eam Investors Limited reported 0.38% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Dynamic Cap holds 2% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 5,306 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 73 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,755 shares or 0% of the stock. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0% or 20 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

