Rafferty Asset Management Has Increased Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake; OVATION SCIENCE COMMON SHARES CANAD (OVATF) SI Decreased By 90.91%

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 16.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 5,095 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 36,367 shares with $3.46 million value, up from 31,272 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $23.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 256,560 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35

OVATION SCIENCE INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:OVATF) had a decrease of 90.91% in short interest. OVATF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 90.91% from 1,100 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 0 days are for OVATION SCIENCE INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:OVATF)’s short sellers to cover OVATF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2673 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ovation Science Inc. engages in sublicensing the Invisicare technology to licensed businesses engaged in the production of cannabis or hemp seed oil products in Canada. The company has market cap of $6.26 million. The company's Invisicare is a patented drug delivery technology used in topical and transdermal skin products containing hemp seed oil and cannabis products. It currently has negative earnings. It holds sublicenses for cannabis based products in Canada and in the United States; and Lighthouse for licensed dispensaries in the United States.

Another recent and important Ovation Science Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVATF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Ovation Science debuts new CBD skin care line – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,700 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 292,165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 6,542 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 84 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 4.34M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 385,464 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & Incorporated holds 0.08% or 9,365 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Kepos Capital LP reported 0.46% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.03% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bokf Na accumulated 18,020 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 24,503 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -5.13% below currents $130.71 stock price. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 17. Robert W. Baird maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $110 target.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) stake by 60,098 shares to 6,717 valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 133,580 shares and now owns 180,094 shares. Hope Bancorp Inc was reduced too.

