Rafferty Asset Management Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Holding; Blue Edge Capital Upped 3M Co (MMM) Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 0.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 28 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 8,103 shares with $1.68B value, up from 8,075 last quarter. 3M Co now has $99.64B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 31.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 3,001 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 6,446 shares with $1.24 million value, down from 9,447 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $240.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 45,703 shares to 233,595 valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (EWY) stake by 196,411 shares and now owns 383,789 shares. Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) was raised too.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 3.02% or 1.72M shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. New York-based Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Company has invested 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP reported 666,825 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur reported 32,000 shares. Kdi Cap Llc holds 63,269 shares or 4.28% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,483 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,000 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 662,269 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 43,582 shares. Trustco State Bank N Y reported 1,900 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 74,502 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability reported 1.79M shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $203 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $188 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock or 3,123 shares. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. The insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million. $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt reported 37,131 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Savant Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,841 shares. Massachusetts-based Salem Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Veritable Lp accumulated 0.17% or 40,554 shares. Provident Invest has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,550 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1,335 shares. Cullen Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 295,130 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Motco reported 21,754 shares. Eqis reported 9,166 shares. Centurylink Invest has 7,889 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,347 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.9% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,140 were accumulated by Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 6,410 shares to 21,477 valued at $1.60 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN) stake by 104,710 shares and now owns 118,977 shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) was reduced too.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.