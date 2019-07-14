Rafferty Asset Management Has Decreased Encana (ECA) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 121,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.84M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 725,282 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 48,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,436 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, down from 123,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.94 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,200 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $81.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Co (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Addus Home Care Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 390,381 shares to 541,954 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 229,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).