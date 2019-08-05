Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding as Market Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Position

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 11,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 62,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 74,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 4.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 21,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 152,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36 million, down from 174,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.58. About 2.55M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,773 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 17,935 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 5,260 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Company owns 27,617 shares. Moreover, Hbk Investments Lp has 0.12% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 73,225 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 310,149 shares. Sadoff Lc stated it has 605,133 shares. Schroder Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Herald Management Limited has 0.61% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Whittier has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1,906 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 296 shares. Wespac Advisors Lc reported 5,966 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.35 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Xilinx Stock Climbed 15.3% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Government Policy Affects Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19,203 shares to 206,144 shares, valued at $17.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 15,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,920 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 9,154 shares. M Secs, a Oregon-based fund reported 26,856 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc stated it has 84,697 shares. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 2.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Telemus Cap Llc reported 33,182 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 507,911 shares. Churchill Corporation accumulated 20,954 shares. Torch Wealth Lc has 1.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,552 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3.21% or 134,911 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hutchinson Ca reported 11,058 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt has 275,062 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provise Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 59,724 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares to 134,220 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM) by 12,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.22 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.