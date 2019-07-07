Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake by $543,504; Share Value Rose; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Shares Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 833,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.69M, down from 913,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 574,531 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,167 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 5,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $638.18. About 300,935 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.81 million for 569.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,827 shares to 48,612 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BTIG Drops Bullish MercadoLibre Stance, Says Payments Stock Has Limited Upside After Rally – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will MercadoLibre (MELI) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s (CASY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd reported 15,532 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 21,057 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 45 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Aperio Gp Limited Com holds 0.01% or 6,277 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Incorporated has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 4,099 shares. Virginia-based Toth Advisory has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 58,970 were reported by Crosslink Capital Inc. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 829 shares. Pillar Pacific has 0.2% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,362 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 982 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 80,790 shares to 312,250 shares, valued at $59.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, down 375.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEFA, TEVA, WIX, INXN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “S&P 500 extends steep June rally (again), Nasdaq spikes to challenge 50-day average – MarketWatch” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Earnings: Free Cash Flow Is Surging – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nicholas Inv Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,550 shares. Navellier And accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 510,998 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,736 shares. Signaturefd Limited invested in 36 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability accumulated 185,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 8,949 shares. The Connecticut-based White Elm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 66 shares. Victory Capital Management owns 1.10M shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).