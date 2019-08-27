Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $773,661; Hussman Strategic Advisors Position in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Has Increased by $510,000

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 15,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 52,465 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 68,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 253,476 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 56,898 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 50,000 shares to 53,300 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.94 million for 9.63 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 34,363 shares to 57,159 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).