Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Stake by $2.71 Million as Stock Value Declined; Nea Management Company Has Cut Its Stake in Endologix (ELGX) as Stock Value Rose

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 27,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 43,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 834,869 shares traded or 204.31% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 186,739 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cullen/Frost Bankers declares $0.71 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cloudera, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ CLDR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cullen/Frost’s CEO base pay to hit $1M for first time – San Antonio Business Journal” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Invests has invested 0.71% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 10,803 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 6,086 shares. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 205 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 42,331 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 17,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has 175,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8,300 are held by Quantitative Ltd Llc. Raymond James And Associate holds 68,844 shares. Lathrop Invest Management Corporation reported 125,872 shares. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 85 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 154,097 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 13,431 shares. Cardinal Capital accumulated 7,628 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,193 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 5,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Avis, California Resources, Brinker, Endologix and Brookdale – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex Bets Big On Gene-Editing Therapies, Sanofi Poaches Novartis For CEO Role, Relief In Europe for Endologix – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Apr 03, 2019 – Endologix Inc (ELGX) CEO and Director John Onopchenko Bought $199,999 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Endologix (ELGX) Announces Decision to ‘Cease Immediately’ the ‘Unrestricted Sales and Use of the Nellix System,’ Outside of Clinical Protocol – StreetInsider.com” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Endologix Plummeted 37% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). Nea Communication holds 0.09% or 249,021 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John had bought 30,257 shares worth $199,999 on Wednesday, April 3. Mahboob Vaseem also bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, April 3 the insider NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994.