Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut By $2.70 Million Its Celgene (CELG) Position; Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Its Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stake

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) stake by 15.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 140,583 shares as Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 742,239 shares with $30.65M value, down from 882,822 last quarter. Highwoods Properties Inc. now has $4.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 574,004 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 27.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 29,366 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 77,947 shares with $7.21 million value, down from 107,313 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 3.15% above currents $98.4 stock price. Celgene had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 74,104 shares to 99,448 valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 7,738 shares and now owns 21,261 shares. Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) was raised too.

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) stake by 362,575 shares to 4.09M valued at $42.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) stake by 11,479 shares and now owns 695,949 shares. Jbg Smith Properties was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.20 million for 12.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.