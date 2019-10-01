Rafferty Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) as Share Value Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Holding

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 105.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 160,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 312,773 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 151,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 1.29M shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multip; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 16,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 6,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.56 million, down from 22,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1736.59. About 2.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.38 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

