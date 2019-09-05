Rafferty Asset Management Has Boosted By $301,668 Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stake; MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNITS REAL ES (MPCMF) Shorts Up By 927.03%

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) stake by 16.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 2,186 shares as Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 15,553 shares with $2.16M value, up from 13,367 last quarter. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc now has $11.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.9. About 184,108 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST UNITS REAL ES (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) had an increase of 927.03% in short interest. MPCMF’s SI was 771,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 927.03% from 75,100 shares previously. It closed at $1.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MCT is a Singapore-focused REIT that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. MCT's portfolio comprises VivoCity, Mapletree Business City I , PSA Building, Mapletree Anson, Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront (Â“MLHFÂ”). It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “CapitaLand Mall Trust: Priced For Perfection – Awaiting A Better Entry Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Jack Henry & Associates has $14700 highest and $145 lowest target. $146’s average target is -1.28% below currents $147.9 stock price. Jack Henry & Associates had 4 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Axon Enterprise Inc stake by 15,393 shares to 8,719 valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 81,996 shares and now owns 36,248 shares. Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) was reduced too.