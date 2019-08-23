Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Home Depot (HD) Holding as Valuation Rose; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $11.08 Million; Share Value Declined

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 9,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $218.52. About 2.85 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 11.67M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 6,908 shares to 27,295 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer To Trump: Listen To Home Depot CFO’s Comments On Trade – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Finance Corporation reported 27,069 shares. Ativo Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 11,819 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 0.62% stake. Yorktown And Rech holds 11,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. C Wide Grp Holdg A S holds 7.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.00M shares. Arcadia Corp Mi has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 9,618 are owned by Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Patten Grp reported 3,277 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 6,765 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap Management Inc has 1,275 shares. Monetary Gru invested 3.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation reported 0.72% stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 1.73 million shares. First Natl Trust invested 1.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Halsey Associates Ct holds 5,805 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. Shares for $191,000 were bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 78,289 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com owns 8.79 million shares. Woodstock Corp accumulated 17,510 shares. Element Llc invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 21,520 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited accumulated 108,625 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 114,897 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 178,426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Two Sigma Ltd Com accumulated 32,056 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 3.21M shares. 5,777 are owned by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 2.55 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 115,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares to 978,000 shares, valued at $16.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 319,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy: Stop The Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Dipping My Toes Into Southwestern Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.