Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Holding in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by $2.68 Million as Stock Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose While First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowered Stake

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 191,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 280,219 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 471,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 872,389 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 3,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 22,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.49. About 305,479 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 84,200 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has 34,837 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.22% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rathbone Brothers Public Lc invested in 43,985 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Pinnacle Prtn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,772 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 10,820 are owned by Kames Public Ltd Com. Georgia-based Benedict Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 1.78% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Citizens Natl Bank & stated it has 2,878 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 273,134 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 0.98% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mathes Company Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,500 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp holds 0.63% or 13,926 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scotia Capital stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,071 shares to 42,931 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 27,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.60 million for 16.04 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Third Point cuts United Technologies stake after opposing Raytheon deal – Reuters” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPI Aerostructures Authorized by Raytheon to Begin Next Phase of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band program – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.62M for 24.01 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4,106 shares to 41,738 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 71,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Panagora Asset Management reported 4.34 million shares. 54,320 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. Somerset Trust stated it has 2,841 shares. Advisors Asset has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). American Intl stated it has 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.01% or 961,453 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc holds 131,640 shares. Principal holds 1.62M shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cambridge, Iowa-based fund reported 91,914 shares. Nwq Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2.21 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 2.51M shares stake.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Cypress Semiconductor – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) on Behalf of Cypress Shareholders and Encourages Cypress Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.