Rafferty Asset Management Cut Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $2.72 Million as Share Value Declined; Tealwood Asset Management Has Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 808.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 16,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,218 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 2,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 21,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 152,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36M, down from 174,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX)

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,733 shares to 131,232 shares, valued at $39.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 43,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Communications Market Boost Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Xilinx Stock Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Xilinx, News Corp and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.68 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,119 shares. 3,321 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 169,526 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.27% or 72,700 shares in its portfolio. Bailard reported 6,714 shares. 155,340 are held by Nikko Asset Americas. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 54 were reported by Contravisory Inv Inc. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.16% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Adage Cap Partners Gp Ltd Liability has 342,410 shares. Hillsdale Invest owns 4,870 shares. Sensato Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 92,051 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability holds 2,841 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 267,236 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 4,330 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 799,519 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Copeland Capital Management Limited owns 11,109 shares. Boys Arnold And Communications accumulated 51,808 shares. Inv Advsr Lc invested in 2.21% or 24,339 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 2.10 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 3.61% or 205,361 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt invested 5.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.24M shares. Focused Invsts Limited owns 1.18M shares. 29,499 are held by Fishman Jay A Mi. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 3.62% or 103,964 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Com has 1.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 263,313 are owned by Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.