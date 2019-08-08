Rafferty Asset Management Cut Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $605,693; Noble Plc (NE) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $1.42 Million as Stock Value Declined

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 711,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 3.42 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 29/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: CONFIRMS COURT RULING ON APRIL 27; 24/04/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED : LETTER FROM CHAIRMAN OF NOBLE GROU; 05/04/2018 – SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD – REVIEWS NOBLE GROUP LIMITED’S RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – OF VIEW THAT EACH OF CLAIMS HAVE SAME SUBSTANCE AND INTENT AS GICL’S EARLIER CLAIM FILED WITH COURT ON 20 MARCH; 23/03/2018 – Noble Group Founder Distances Himself From Debt Deal in New Blow; 22/03/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP SELLS VESSEL; 25/03/2018 – Marc Rozic, Noble Black; 24/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS GOLDILOCKS DESTROYING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – Explaining Noble Group’s Controversial Survival Plan: QuickTake; 24/04/2018 – Noble Group Chairman Takes On Goldilocks as Public Fight Rages

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 14,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 65,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 79,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 3.53 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.