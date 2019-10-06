Rafferty Asset Management Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $2.60 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Covington Capital Management Decreased Holding in Citigroup (C) by $316,680

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 12,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 75,986 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.54M, down from 88,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 4,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 109,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, down from 114,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,543 shares to 97,891 shares, valued at $25.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25,671 shares to 532,441 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).