Rafferty Asset Management Cut By $1.79 Million Its Keycorp New (KEY) Stake; Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Has 1.47 Sentiment

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 28 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 19 sold and trimmed positions in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 11.42 million shares, down from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 15 New Position: 13.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 33.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 119,280 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 232,113 shares with $3.66M value, down from 351,393 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $16.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.64 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Keysight (KEYS) in Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KeyBanc: Tower Operators Are Key Beneficiaries Of 5G Networks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBank addresses fraud incident, interest rates in call with investors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) stake by 4,238 shares to 28,434 valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 3,610 shares and now owns 24,376 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 16.83% above currents $15.98 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 35,100 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp owns 833,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Global Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 33,928 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, a Florida-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

More notable recent AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Selected to Present at the 2019 Military Health System Research Symposium – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for AcelRx (ACRX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $174.76 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 838,348 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) has declined 5.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Resubmits New Drug Application for DSUVIA(TM); 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO SUBMITTED TO FDA UPDATED DFU, AND A REVISED PROTOCOL FOR HF STUDY REQUIRED TO VALIDATE EFFECTIVENESS OF DFU CHANGES; 24/05/2018 – AcelRx Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA For DSUVIA; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx receives positive CHMP opinion for DZUVEO™ for management of acute moderate to severe pain in medically monitored settings; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx receives positive CHMP opinion for DZUVEO™ for management of acute moderate to severe pain in medically monitored sett; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MARCH 31, 2018 CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF $51.2 MLN; 30/05/2018 – AcelRx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-Invas; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Resubmission of New Drug Application for DSUVIA to the FDA in the U.S. Is Planned for 2Q 2018