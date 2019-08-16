Rafferty Asset Management Boosted Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position by $1.26 Million as Share Price Declined; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Rose While Akre Capital Management Has Cut Position by $76.35 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.38. About 59,727 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 23,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 248,082 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 224,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 2.03 million shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 119,400 shares to 7.19M shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 15,789 shares to 52,465 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 119,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,113 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

