Rafferty Asset Management Boosted Its Unit (UNT) Position by $619,304; Stock Value Declined; Trex (Trex) (TREX) Share Price Rose While Curbstone Financial Management Has Lifted by $507,650 Its Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Trex Inc (Trex) (TREX) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 22,590 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 15,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Trex Inc (Trex) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 289,974 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 687.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 77,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 88,665 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $788,000, up from 11,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 378,617 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Rev $205.1M; 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q EPS 15c; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP PRODUCTION VIEW UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – Unit Corporation to Sell 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP -SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baron Funds’ Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bradley Safalow: Trex Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Trex Stock Surged 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Trex Are Falling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $121,329 activity. Shares for $27,400 were bought by Young Frank Q. ADCOCK J MICHAEL had bought 2,000 shares worth $19,829.

