Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 57.03 N/A -0.08 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2152.27 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rafael Holdings Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average price target and a 46.77% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 75.4% respectively. 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.