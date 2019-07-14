Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

We are comparing Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 64.14 N/A -0.06 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.92 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rafael Holdings Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 while its Quick Ratio is 13. On the competitive side is, Trevena Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 233.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 26%. 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.