Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 74.29 N/A -0.08 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.63 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rafael Holdings Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,654.39% and its average price target is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.