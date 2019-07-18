Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 61.94 N/A -0.06 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 20 9.06 N/A -4.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rafael Holdings Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 while its Quick Ratio is 13. On the competitive side is, Radius Health Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Rafael Holdings Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 6.62% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.