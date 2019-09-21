Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 74.29 N/A -0.08 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.48 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential downside of -13.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 61.7% respectively. 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.