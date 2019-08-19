Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 60.18 N/A -0.08 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival OncoCyte Corporation is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. About 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was more bullish than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.