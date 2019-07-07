Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.99 N/A -0.06 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Midatech Pharma Plc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.