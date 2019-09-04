Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 68.07 N/A -0.08 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.47 N/A -1.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rafael Holdings Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 79.4%. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.59%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.