Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Since Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 62.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 236.81 N/A -3.13 0.00

Demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13 and 13 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rafael Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 114.42% and its consensus price target is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 77.2%. About 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.6% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.