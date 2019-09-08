Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.77 N/A -0.08 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.4, while its potential upside is 68.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.