Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 56.15 N/A -0.08 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has 22.3 and 22.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Rafael Holdings Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $169.33, with potential upside of 50.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 0%. Insiders held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.