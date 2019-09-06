Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

As Biotechnology companies, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 67.17 N/A -0.08 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and argenx SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, argenx SE’s potential upside is 29.40% and its consensus target price is $171.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than argenx SE.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.