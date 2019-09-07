Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparing side by side

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.77 N/A -0.08 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 110.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.59%. Competitively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.