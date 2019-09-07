Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.77 N/A -0.08 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.08 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rafael Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 71.6%. About 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.