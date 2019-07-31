Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Contrasting side by side

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 60.79 N/A -0.06 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.29 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

13 and 13 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. Its rival Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 consensus target price and a 174.30% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.