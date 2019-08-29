Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Contrasting side by side

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 57.09 N/A -0.08 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 69.49% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 58.9% respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.59%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.