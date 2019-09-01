Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Contrasting side by side

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 67.20 N/A -0.08 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rafael Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 76.68% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.