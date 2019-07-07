Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Contrasting side by side

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.99 N/A -0.06 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 15.56 N/A -7.16 0.00

Demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

13 and 13 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 103.03% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.