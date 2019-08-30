Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparison side by side

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 66.37 N/A -0.08 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 42.51 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 49.6%. Insiders held roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.