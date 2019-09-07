Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparison side by side

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.77 N/A -0.08 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rafael Holdings Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.