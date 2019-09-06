Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Contrasting side by side

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 67.17 N/A -0.08 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rafael Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Kazia Therapeutics Limited which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.