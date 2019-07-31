Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparison side by side

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 60.79 N/A -0.06 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

13 and 13 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. Its rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.