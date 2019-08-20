Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 59.41 N/A -0.08 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rafael Holdings Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 6 and 6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 28.05% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.